



Baltimore Congressman Elijah Cummings told the National Press Club on Wednesday that Americans need to take a long look at the actions and policies of the Trump Administration.

In the wake of the mass murders in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, the Foreign Ministries of Venezuela and Uruguay have issued warnings about traveling in the U.S. Uruguay listed Baltimore specifically.

“The homicide rate in Baltimore is significantly higher than in El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala,” President Trump said at a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. “I believe it’s higher than, give me a place you think is bad.”

That rally followed a series of tweets from President Trump which called Baltimore a disgusting rat-infested mess.

“No human being would want to live there,” President Trump tweeted.

President Trump called Rep. Cummings a racist, the oversight committee he chairs a joke, and his district the worst in the U.S.

In a speech to the National Press Club in Washington, Rep. Cummings recalled President Barack Obama.

“Somebody was complaining about him not speaking up about certain things, and President Obama said something I shall never forget,” Rep. Cummings said. “He said, ‘I didn’t speak about it because I realize that every syllable that comes out of my mouth affects the world.'”

In his first major speech since comments during a park opening in Baltimore last week, Rep. Cummings repeated his desire to have the President in for a visit.

“There are thousands in Baltimore who are working hard every day,” Rep. Cummings said.

In the spirit of community, a grassroots conservative activist brought volunteers in Maryland and from other states together this week to clean up some of the trash.

Rep. Cummings urged voters not to be distracted by politics from the issues that mean the most.

“I want my neighbors to know I am humbled and so proud that they have trusted me to represent them in the Congress of the United States of America,” Rep. Cummings said.

The President’s attacks came soon after Rep. Cummings’ criticism of the treatment of migrants at the southern border.