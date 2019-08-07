BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Coast Guard saved a family of six after their vessel began taking on water Tuesday.
Officials said the 22-foot vessel was near Fort Armistead around 8 p.m. at the time. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region received the initial report from the vessel’s previous owner. They said the new owner contacted them to explain the problem.
A 45-foot Response Boat was launched to assist the family.
“Getting on scene and seeing that both the parents and their four kids were wearing their life jackets was a phenomenal relief,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Jackson, the coxswain of the response boat, in a statement. “It’s so important to already have on that life jacket before anything bad happens, especially when there’s a chance for you to enter the water.”
The crewmembers were able to tow the vessel to Fort Armistead Park. It was then dewatered.
