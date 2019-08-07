  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coast Guard Rescue, Flooding, flooding boat, Local TV, Talkers, The Coast Guard

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Coast Guard saved a family of six after their vessel began taking on water Tuesday.

Officials said the 22-foot vessel was near Fort Armistead around 8 p.m. at the time. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region received the initial report from the vessel’s previous owner. They said the new owner contacted them to explain the problem.

A 45-foot Response Boat was launched to assist the family.

“Getting on scene and seeing that both the parents and their four kids were wearing their life jackets was a phenomenal relief,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Jackson, the coxswain of the response boat, in a statement. “It’s so important to already have on that life jacket before anything bad happens, especially when there’s a chance for you to enter the water.”

The crewmembers were able to tow the vessel to Fort Armistead Park. It was then dewatered.

Comments