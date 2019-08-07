BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Getting a chance to see Baltimore from the water was a special surprise for two families.

Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore hosted the catamaran trip Wednesday morning, inviting young cancer survivors and their parents on board.

And it’s a view of Baltimore like no other- very different from the one the two families have had- who have spent so many years seeing the city through the window of a Johns Hopkins hospital room.

“We feel really honored that someone took the time to volunteer their time and their boat to take us out on the water,” said Becky Whitt, one of the mothers.

Whitt has made countless trips from her Pennsylvania home to Hopkins Oncology unit after doctors diagnosed her daughter Serena with neuroblastoma at just three-years-old.

This time, it was an adventure, rather than an appointment waiting on the other end.

“Instead of going for chemo or radiation or a bone marrow transplant.” Whitt said.

Onboard the luxury catamaran, they cruised from Harbor east toward the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, sponsored by a partnership between Hopkins and Four Seasons.

“Supporting cancer research is really part of the DNA of Four Seasons. Our founder actually lost his teen son to cancer, so Four Seasons all over the world really try to support cancer research,” said Sean Casserly, with Four Seasons Baltimore.

But for these young survivors, it was also a chance to put the disease out of sight for two hours and one unforgettable ride.