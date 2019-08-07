BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Gwynn Oak man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of firearm theft in connection with a burglary at a Halethorpe gun shop earlier this year.
Byron Keith Goines, 25, faces a maximum of ten years in prison, the justice department said.
The burglary happened around 1 a.m. January 21 at a gun shop on Hollins Ferry Road in Halethorpe. Police reportedly found Goines had cut a hole in the roof above the store’s vault and taken multiple guns. He was arrested while hiding in a nearby warehouse.
Goines reportedly had disabled one of the building’s cameras but was caught on neighboring businesses’ security systems and a camera inside the vault. Police identified him based on a tattoo and the shoes he was wearing at the time.
He is scheduled to be sentenced December 11.
