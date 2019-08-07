  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMLove Island
    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Larexa Sandoval, Local TV, Missing, Missing person, Missing Teen, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Tuesday.

Larexa Sandoval was last seen in the 100 block of North East Street, police said.

She is five-foot-three and weighs about 156 pounds. Sandoval was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jean shorts and black flip flops.

Family and friends are concerned about her well-being, police said.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call police at 443-984-7385 or 911.

Comments