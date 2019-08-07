Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Tuesday.
Larexa Sandoval was last seen in the 100 block of North East Street, police said.
She is five-foot-three and weighs about 156 pounds. Sandoval was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jean shorts and black flip flops.
Family and friends are concerned about her well-being, police said.
Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call police at 443-984-7385 or 911.
