BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People travel from all over to visit Maryland’s lighthouses, with some of them dating back to the 1800s.

They’re guiding lights, tied to Maryland’s history.

“When people think of Maryland they think of the Chesapeake Bay, crabs and lighthouses,” said Matthew Scales with the Maryland Office of Tourism.

These structures were traditionally used to shepherd ships to safety- but now they’re taking on a new purpose.

“Now these beacons of light are used as tourist attractions. People love seeing these phenomenal structures,” Scales said.

Visit Maryland said there are currently 26 lighthouses visitors can see throughout the state.

“All of our lighthouses around the state offer something unique and beautiful,” Scales said.

The Seven Foot Knoll Lighthouse on the Chesapeake, and it’s currently located right here in the Inner Harbor. While this is just a museum 40 miles south, in Annapolis, there’s one that is still operational.

It’s only accessible by boat, the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse still sits in its original location.

“It’s such an iconic symbol of the Chesapeake Bay,” Scales said.

You can tour the lighthouse through October.

If you’re looking for a fun way to visit some of these lighthouses, the Chesapeake Chapter of the U.S. Lighthouse Society is hosting a Maryland Lighthouse Challenge in September.

10 lighthouses, one lightship in two days. Visit them all, win a prize.