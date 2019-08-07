WJZ WEATHERSevere Thunderstorm Warnings In Effect, Watch Issued For Much Of Maryland
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Weather, cooling centers, Extreme Heat, Health, Heat, heat deaths, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Six more heat-related deaths have been reported in the past week, bringing the state’s 2019 total to 16, the Maryland Department of Health said Wednesday.

The six new victims listed in the department’s weekly report include:

  • A female between the ages of 18 and 44 in Montgomery County
  • A female between the ages of 45 and 64 in Cecil County
  • Two males between the ages of 45 and 64 in Prince George’s County
  • A male aged 65 or older in Anne Arundel County
  • A male aged 65 or older in Baltimore City

RELATED COVERAGE:

The health department said 28 people died due to heat in 2018.

Comments