



Yesterday the city dealt with a round of severe weather that brought slow-moving, nearly stationary storms to the region.

These storms caused widespread flash-flooding across Baltimore City before collapsing later Tuesday evening.

By the end of the night, an unofficial observation from Highlandtown reported over 4″ of rain had fallen in that area.

Wednesday, we expect another round of strong to severe storms.

However, any storm that develops this afternoon and evening will likely be fast-moving, unlike yesterday’s cell that sat over Baltimore City.

With that said, if any training does occur, flash-flood potential will increase due to the saturation from yesterday’s heavy rain, especially in the Baltimore metro area.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded central Maryland to the “Slight Risk” category for severe weather today.

“Slight Risk” refers to the potential for scattered severe storms to develop across the region.

Today’s storms are also expected to be more organized than what we saw on Tuesday with multi-cell line segments developing and moving west to east.

The main threats with storms that develop this afternoon and evening include heavy downpours (some of which could occur at a rate of 1-2″ per hour) and damaging wind gusts in excess of 60mph.

Storms will have the potential to produce small hail, however hail is not a primary threat.

Timing for storms will range anywhere from 2pm-8pm for central Maryland, lasting as late as 11pm for areas on the Eastern Shore.

When thunder roars, go indoors and be sure to stay weather aware this Wednesday.

