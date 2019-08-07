BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is saying hello to their newest animal addition- a baby blue duiker.
The calf was born July 30 to two-year-old mother Flower and six-year-old dad Lucky.
The blue duiker is an antelope species found in the forests of western, southern and eastern Africa, the Zoo said.
They are not classified as endangered, the Zoo added, but their population is said to be affected by over-hunting and loss of habitat.
The calf weighed 13 ounces at birth, about the same weight as a coffee mug.
“Flower and the baby are housed behind-the-scenes in our Africa Barn,” said Erin Cantwell, mammal collection and conservation manager. “The baby is nursing well and gaining weight, and Flower is very protective and patient.”
The birth was a result of a breeding recommendation from the Blue Duiker Species Survival Plan (SSP) coordinated by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).
