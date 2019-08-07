Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — If you’re headed to any Navy sporting event in Annapolis this year, you now have a new bag policy to think about.
Navy Athletics has adopted a clear bag policy, which affects backpacks, purses, fanny packs and more.
Blankets, seat cushions and diaper bags will still be allowed.
But if you don’t want to go buy a clear bag, there is a chance you could score one for free, and it also reps the team!
The first 20,000 fans at the home opener on August 31 will receive an official Navy branded clear bag.
You must log in to post a comment.