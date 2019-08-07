BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fans heading to Ravens and Orioles games will see a larger police presence at M&T Bank Stadium and Camden Yards in the wake of the deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
The Maryland Stadium Authority said while there are not aware of any specific or credible threats to either facility, they will be increasing security.
“We constantly monitor local and national events, as well as international threats, and use of these incidents as an opportunity to reassess our security plans, and work closely with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to keep our fans and employees safe,” the stadium authority said in a statement.
Officials said the do not release specifics about security measures or police deployment at the stadiums.
From MD Stadium Authority: “…following the horrific tragedies of the past week, fans attending games at Oriole Park at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium in the coming weeks will notice an increase in police presence around at the complex.” @wjz pic.twitter.com/WK1mxcw7Ys
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 7, 2019
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are visiting both communities affected by the shootings Wednesday.
You must log in to post a comment.