BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fans heading to Ravens and Orioles games will see a larger police presence at M&T Bank Stadium and Camden Yards in the wake of the deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

The Maryland Stadium Authority said while there are not aware of any specific or credible threats to either facility, they will be increasing security.

“We constantly monitor local and national events, as well as international threats, and use of these incidents as an opportunity to reassess our security plans, and work closely with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to keep our fans and employees safe,” the stadium authority said in a statement.

Officials said the do not release specifics about security measures or police deployment at the stadiums.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are visiting both communities affected by the shootings Wednesday.

