BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a photo of a person left on a cell phone at the scene of an armed robbery.
Police said three men approached a 19-year-old woman in the 800 block of Park Avenue around 1:30 a.m. July 25 before robbing her of her purse. One of the men reportedly pulled out a gun during the robbery.
A suspect dropped his cell phone at the scene, which had this photo as the background:
Police are asking anyone who knows the person in the photo to call them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
