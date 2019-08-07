BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens have completed the first two weeks of training camp workouts.

Most notably- the team is healthy with no significant injuries to report.

The team is now poised to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first pre-season game after practicing with them the past two days in Owings Mills.

There are plenty of positives to point out, but also, some areas of uncertainty.

The Ravens offensive line has some questions to answer. They have parted ways with Alex Lewis who was a candidate to start at the left guard spot- that position remains open.

Orlando Brown Jr. is back to start at right tackle where he impressed his rookie year last season.

“We got great chemistry in that room,” Brown said. “That goes for any man that comes in. I like to think of us as one of the tightest groups on the team. Obviously, we’re all riding behind Marshal [Yanda]. He has a lot of play in who we are and what we do and our consistency.”

The Ravens kick off the pre-season with two home games- the Jags on Thursday, then the Green Bay Packers in town next week.

The regular-season opener is Sept. 8 in Miami against the Dolphins.