BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two northbound lanes of Howard Street will reopen Thursday at noon, after significant repair work from the underground collapse earlier in July.
The two lanes of northbound Howard Street between Conway and Pratt Streets will be reopened to traffic, but it is still unclear when southbound Howard Street will reopen.
Traffic for southbound I-395 cannot use Lombard to Howard Street but can utilize Martin Luther King Boulevard, Lombard to Light or Lombard to Sharp Street to Conway Street to I-395.
Downtown drivers should plan additional commute time as the repair work continues.
The MDOT MTA Light RailLink service is still suspended between the North Avenue and Camden Yards stations.
A shuttle bus bridge has been put in place between the two stations to accommodate light rail passengers during this time.
