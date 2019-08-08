Comments
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen in Baltimore after going missing.
Jaylan Fulton is 5’5″, 120 lbs and has tattoos on his arms of names: Kaylan, Sandrea, Louis.
He was last seen wearing blue and black Nike Air Max shoes.
He went missing from Carriage Hill Circle in Randallstown, though police did not say when.
He was last seen in the area of Ramsey St. in Baltimore City.
Call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020 or 911 with information.
