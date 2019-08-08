



This weekend an African American cultural festival will take over Druid Hill Park for the 43rd Annual AFRAM Festival.

For two days, people can come to the festival and enjoy national and local entertainment as well as some local food to enjoy.

Headliners onstage this year include A1 Chops, Sevyn Streeter, The Combs Brothers and Rick Ross on Saturday, and Maurette Brown Clark, Kiana Lede, Dru Hill and Teddy Riley plus Blackstreet, Guy and Wreckx-N-Effect on Sunday.

Credit: Baltimore City Recreation and Parks

The festival runs Saturday 12-8 p.m. and Sunday 12-6 p.m.

It began in 1976 as part of Baltimore City’s Showcase of Nations.

Listed below is a full schedule of the acts performing:

SATURDAY SUNDAY 12PM – Opening parade lead by Mayor Young, Director Reginald Moore, A1 Chops and Local Marching Band. 12-12:45PM – Various Local Acts 1:30-3PM – Various Local Acts 1-1:25PM – Maurette Brown Clark 4:30PM – A1 Chops 1:25-3:15PM – Various Local Acts 5PM – Sevyn Streeter 3:15PM – Kiana Lede 5:50PM – Combs Crew (in order: Justin, Niko Brim, Christian, Quincy) 4:10PM – Dru Hill 7PM – Rick Ross 5 p.m. – Teddy Riley, Blackstreet, Guy + Wreckx-n-Effect

Public parking is available along park roads while space is also available on the park lawn. Parking attendants will be there to guide traffic and cars throughout the day.

Parking is first come, first serve, AFRAM says, and costs $5 per car- cash only.

Parking will be available at the following parking lots:

You can also take public transit and stop at the Modawmin MetroLink Subway Station, which is within walking distance to the festival. It’s open until midnight, seven days a week.

AFRAM lists bus lines as well. The closest MDOT MTA Bus Lines to the Mondawmin Station are LocalLinks 22, 26, 29, 79, 82, 85, 91, and CityLinks Navy, Yellow and Lime.

Light RailLink trains operate 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 11th and 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 12th.

Take the Light RailLink to Cultural Center Station on Howard Street, then transfer to the CityLink Lime, or Yellow, Line Bus on North Eutaw Street.

Ridesharing, including Lyft or Uber is also an option, they added.

Scooters are not allowed within festival grounds, though you can take one to get to the park.