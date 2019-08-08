



Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington is on life support after he was shot multiple times in an incident in northeast Baltimore.

Police were called to the 5600 block of Summerfield Avenue around 3:24 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found Carrington, 43, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Carrington was taken by ambulance to Shock Trauma and quickly identified as an off-duty Baltimore Police Sergeant.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said that an initial investigation revealed that Carrington was standing in front of his lawn, speaking with a neighbor, when an unknown vehicle believed to be an Acura, pulled onto the street.

At least one man who was wearing a mask exited the vehicle, pointed a gun and demanded property.

The neighbor threw what items he had on the ground and began running. Carrington began running in the opposite direction.

The gunman gave chase and shot Carrington multiple times. He then got back in the vehicle, which fled north on Summerfield Avenue and turned west on Todd Road.

“We need your help more than ever, and we need your prayers,” Harrison said.

Doctors at Shock Trauma said that they did not have time to do a complete evaluation when Carrington arrived.

“He came in quite unstable,” Doctor Thomas Scalea said. “Great pre-hospital job to get him to us in a very rapid amount of time to give us a shot at this.”

Doctor Scalea said that his team was able to get Carrington “slightly more stable” but still have more tests to do.

“We’re just at the beginning of what is going to be a very protractive course,” Scalea said.

Carrington is a 22-year veteran on the force.

This is the second time in less than a month that a police sergeant has been injured during an investigation situation.

This story is breaking.