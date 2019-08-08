



The Baltimore Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the 5500 block of Summerfield Avenue. A Baltimore police sergeant was wounded and is in route to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) August 8, 2019

A police officer has been injured in an incident in northeast Baltimore.

The officer was taken by ambulance to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

Police confirmed he was wounded Thursday afternoon after investigating a shooting in the 5600 block of Summerfield Avenue.

Baltimore City FOP tweeted they are responded to Shock Trauma to offer support to the victim and the department.

ATF Baltimore is assisting the Baltimore Police Department.

This is the second time in less than a month that a police sergeant has been injured during an investigation situation.

A neighbor on the scene said the man who was shot was possibly robbed on the street, according to WJZ’s Kelsey Kushner.

Scene on Summerfield ave where police say one officer was wounded. One neighbors says the man who was shot was possibly robbed on the street. Working to get details from officials. @wjz #baltimore pic.twitter.com/dj7TOM3R9n — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) August 8, 2019

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted about the incident shortly before 5 p.m.

Our prayers right now are with the brave Baltimore City police sergeant who was wounded in a shooting this afternoon.

https://t.co/r87aHdUTRv — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) August 8, 2019

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott said he was on the way to the scene shortly after 4:30 p.m.

The US Attorney Maryland tweeted, “US Attorney Maryland stands with our partners as they deal with another shooting of one of their own. Plead, put down the guns. You may save a life, including your own.”

@USAO_MD stands with our partners @BaltimorePolice as they deal with another shooting of one of their own. Please, put down the guns. You may save a life, including your own. — US Attorney Maryland (@USAO_MD) August 8, 2019

