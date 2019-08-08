BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Police Sergeant was injured in a shooting in northeast Baltimore on Thursday, officials confirm.
The officer was taken by ambulance to Shock Trauma Center.
Police confirmed he was wounded Thursday in the 5600 block of Summerfield Avenue.
Neighbors tell WJZ that they heard the gunshots.
“My kids were home so they heard the gunshot,” a local resident told WJZ. “My son said he saw the assailants leaving the scene. Right now we’re just waiting for [officials] to let us on the block so I can check on my kids.”
Two residents told WJZ they believe the officer was robbed.
“The officer was approached by individuals who attempted to rob him,” one resident said. “That’s all I can comment about, that’s all I heard.”
Residents said they were surprised that the shooting happened in their neighborhood.
“It’s really surprising, this is a really good neighborhood, we’ve never had any issues. Always very, very quiet so it’s very sad.”
