BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles first baseman Chris Davis had to be restrained from going after manager Brandon Hyde in the dugout during Wednesday’s game against the New York Yankees.

Video captured showed Davis being restrained by Mark Trumbo and hitting coach Don Long.

After the incident, Davis was removed from the game.

Hyde addressed the issue after the game and told reporters that the altercation stemmed from a disagreement, but he didn’t elaborate on what specifically was the heart of the matter. “What was said and what we talked about, I’m not going to get into. We’re going to keep it in-house. It’s private,” he said. “It’s just something that happens sometimes, and frustration boils over a little bit when we’re not playing our best baseball the last couple of games. Unfortunately, I’m embarrassed that it was caught on camera and people had to see it. Sometimes, those things happen.”

The tense moment between Davis and Hyde sparked instant reaction on Twitter.

“Chris Davis went after someone in the Orioles dugout,” Chris Hobson tweeted. “Whoever it was probably doesn’t have anything to worry about. He’ll swing and miss.”

Some fans came to the defense of Davis on Twitter.

“A bunch of guys who couldn’t hit an average HS pitcher at any part of their life making fun of Chris Davis,” Ernie Green said.

This season, Davis is batting just .183 with nine home runs.

