BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles first baseman Chris Davis had to be restrained from going after manager Brandon Hyde in the dugout during Wednesday’s game against the New York Yankees.

Video captured showed Davis being restrained by Mark Trumbo and hitting coach Don Long.

Orioles' Chris Davis exits game against Yankees after reported dugout altercation pic.twitter.com/n2m9tFDdRM — Steven Breech (@Steviebreech) August 8, 2019

After the incident, Davis was removed from the game.

Hyde addressed the issue after the game and told reporters that the altercation stemmed from a disagreement, but he didn’t elaborate on what specifically was the heart of the matter. “What was said and what we talked about, I’m not going to get into. We’re going to keep it in-house. It’s private,” he said. “It’s just something that happens sometimes, and frustration boils over a little bit when we’re not playing our best baseball the last couple of games. Unfortunately, I’m embarrassed that it was caught on camera and people had to see it. Sometimes, those things happen.”

O’s mgr Brandon Hyde says he took CDavis out of the game bc they had words. Hyde says it’s embarrassing the confrontation was caught on camera. It’s part of the frustration of a bad season. Says he & Davis have a good relationship & they will be fine, stuff happens #Rebuild — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) August 8, 2019

The tense moment between Davis and Hyde sparked instant reaction on Twitter.

Chris Davis went after someone in the @Orioles dugout.. Whoever it was probably doesn’t have anything to worry about. He’ll swing and miss — Chris Hobson (@chrishobson__) August 8, 2019

“Chris Davis went after someone in the Orioles dugout,” Chris Hobson tweeted. “Whoever it was probably doesn’t have anything to worry about. He’ll swing and miss.”

I am VERY interested in finding out what Brandon Hyde said that caused Chris Davis to lose his mind. — Denis Ackermann (@DenAck31) August 8, 2019

Chris Davis and Brandon Hyde fighting in the dugout. Finally some action in Bird Land — Joe Graves (@joeag88) August 8, 2019

Some fans came to the defense of Davis on Twitter.

A bunch of guys who couldn’t hit an average HS pitcher at any part of their life making fun of Chris Davis 😂😂 — Ernie Green (@RealErnieGreen) August 8, 2019

“A bunch of guys who couldn’t hit an average HS pitcher at any part of their life making fun of Chris Davis,” Ernie Green said.

This season, Davis is batting just .183 with nine home runs.