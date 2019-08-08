



More than 200 mayors from across the country are urging the Senate to return to Washington from their break to act on gun safety legislation.

That includes Mayor Jack Young.

Wednesday night, in Baltimore, two people were shot dead- and Thursday afternoon, Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington was shot multiple times. He is currently on life support in the ICU at Shock Trauma.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren spoke with Gov. Larry Hogan Thursday before the shooting that left Carrington on life support in the ICU.

Hogan does not believe there need to be more gun laws. He said Maryland’s gun laws are fine as they are.

Hogan said what is needed is tougher punishments.

“We have the toughest gun laws in America,” Hogan said. “We passed the Red Flag legislation which could have stopped some of these shootings because of it dealing with people with mental illness. But it doesn’t stop the 300 and some murders in Baltimore City.”

There were at least four shootings in Baltimore over the past 24 hours. The governor believes tougher gun laws are not curbing the violence and wants tougher sentencing for repeat violent offenders.

“That’s really going to have an impact on repeat shooters,” Hogan said. “There’s a lot of gang violence in the drug trade and that’s the law we really need next. We’ve already got all the other laws in the books and it hasn’t stopped.”

Mayor Young joined 214 mayors nationwide- calling on the U.S. Senate to return to Washington to pass gun control legislation, including mandating all firearms purchases undergo a background check.

“It is way over time that we act to stop the gun violence,” Senator Chris Van Hollen said. “If not stop it altogether, at least take measures that will save lives.”

In Maryland earlier this year the general assembly failed to pass a measure that would have provided background checks for long-guns like shotguns and rifles.

The State of Maryland currently does not do that. It would have closed a loophole that allows you to get a long-gun without any prior background check if you conduct it through a prior sale.