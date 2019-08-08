CLINTON, Md. (WJZ) — A man died late Wednesday night after being struck by a tractor trailer, according to authorities.
The victim was identified as Lincoln Carroll, 58, of Fort Washington, Maryland.
Police said they received a 911 call about a person laying in the northbound lane of Branch Ave. South of Surratts Rd. around 11:46 p.m. Troopers were headed to the scene when another 911 call came in at 11:50 p.m. The caller told authorities the person was hit by a tractor trailer.
Investigators said the tractor trailer was in the third lane when Carroll, who was lying in the road, suddenly stood up in front of the truck, and was hit.
The driver was identified as Thomas Talley, 34, and he remained at the scene. Officials said no charges against the driver are expected and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.
