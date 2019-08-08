Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a commercial robbery from Wednesday in North Baltimore.
A man entered a 7-Eleven store in the 3600 block of Falls Road at around 3:50 a.m. He prepared a cup of coffee and then approached the clerk to make a purchase.
During the transaction, the suspect threw the coffee at the clerk and announced a robbery. He then allegedly took money from the register before leaving the store, police said.
Detectives from the Baltimore Police Citywide Robbery Unit are investigating this incident, and Baltimore County Police are investigating similar incidents.
Anyone with information on the suspect seen in these photos is asked to call 410-366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
