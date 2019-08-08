



The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has given MDOT MVA the green light on its REAL ID requirements.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration officially has approval for its compliance with the federal REAL ID requirements, the agency recertified them on Wednesday- making Maryland the first state to achieve that designation.

The recertification affirms that Maryland has all documentation and security procedures in place that are required to make their REAL ID driver’s licenses and identification cards compliant with federal law.

Maryland became one of the first states in the nation to have it certified in 2011.

The REAL ID Act requires all states to recertify periodically. It was passed by Congress after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The law creates standards for secure driver’s licenses and identification cards nationwide.

By October 1, 2020, all Marylanders must have documents on file and be REAL ID-compliant to use a state-issued driver’s license or identification card to board an airplane or enter federal government facilities.

The documents required include a birth certificate or passport, proof of social security and two documents proving Maryland residence.

As of late June, more than half of Maryland drivers are compliant with the REAL ID requirements.

With millions still yet to obtain a REAL ID, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration has extended branch hours and opened additional offices to handle the influx of customers.