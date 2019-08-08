



Baltimore City Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington was injured in a shooting in northeast Baltimore on Thursday, officials confirm.

Carrington was taken by ambulance to Shock Trauma where he is on life support and in the ICU.

Neighbors told WJZ that they heard the gunshots.

“My kids were home so they heard the gunshot,” a local resident told WJZ. “My son said he saw the assailants leaving the scene. Right now we’re just waiting for [officials] to let us on the block so I can check on my kids.”

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said that an initial investigation revealed that Carrington was standing in front of his lawn, speaking with a neighbor, when an unknown vehicle believed to be an Acura, pulled onto the street.

A man wearing a mask got out of the vehicle with a gun and demanded property. The neighbor, whom Carrington was talking to, threw what he had on the ground and ran. Carrington ran in the other direction.

The man in the mask chased Carrington and shot him multiple times before getting back into the car and leaving the scene, according to police.

“The officer was approached by individuals who attempted to rob him,” one resident said. “That’s all I can comment about, that’s all I heard.”

Residents said they were surprised that the shooting happened in their neighborhood.

“It’s really surprising, this is a really good neighborhood, we’ve never had any issues. Always very, very quiet so it’s very sad.”

One local has been living in the area for 23 years.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” they said.