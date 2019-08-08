Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Two men have been charged as suspects in the death of a man after his body was discovered in Patapsco State Park in early June.
Glenroy St. Aubyn Copeland was found by a woman walking her dog along a trail in the park on June 16.
Renardo Giovanni Whitehead, 19, of the 3900 block of Briarwood Drive in Laurel and Dion D’Angelo Boler, 26, of the 5600 block of Harpers Farm Road in Columbia are both charged with first-degree murder after results of an autopsy showed Copeland’s death was caused by gunshot wounds.
Both Whitehead and Bolar are being held without bail at Baltimore County Detention Center after bail review hearings.
