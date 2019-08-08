Comments
GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police have located a previously missing Germantown man safe and unharmed.
Han Ngoc Pham, 44, is 5’08” and weighs around 140 lbs. He has brown eyes and collar-length black hair.
Credit: Montgomery County Police
He was last seen August 7 at 8 p.m. in the area of the 13300 block of Rushing Water Way in Germantown.
Police and family are concerned for Pham’s welfare.
Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Han Ngoc Pham is asked to call the Montgomery County police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24 hours).
