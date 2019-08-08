BALTIMORE (WJZ) — ATF Baltimore and Metro Crime Stoppers announced Thursday that they will offer a combined $19,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in connection to the shooting of Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington.
Carrington is on life support in the ICU at Shock Trauma after he was shot Thursday in Baltimore.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said that an initial investigation revealed that Carrington, who was off-duty at the time, was standing in front of his lawn, speaking with a neighbor, when an unknown vehicle believed to be an Acura, pulled onto the street.
The full support of @ATFBaltimore @FBIBaltimore & @DEAWASHINGTONDC is with our @BaltimorePolice partners & SGT Carrington. Our federal agencies & @MCSofMaryland are offering a combined reward of up to $19,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting of this officer pic.twitter.com/W5708IclrJ
— ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) August 9, 2019
At least one man who was wearing a mask exited the vehicle, pointed a gun and demanded property.
The neighbor threw what items he had on the ground and began running. Carrington began running in the opposite direction.
The gunman gave chase and shot Carrington multiple times. He then got back in the vehicle, which fled north on Summerfield Avenue and turned west on Todd Road.
Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
