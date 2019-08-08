Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men were shot in Baltimore early Thursday morning.
Police said they were called to the 3800 block of S. Hanover Street around 12:18 a.m.
When they arrived they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the leg, a 20-year-old man who had also been shot in the leg, and a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the foot.
All three were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Investigators said the victims were walking in the 3600 block of S. Hanover Street when they were shot. Police are still investigating a motive.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
You must log in to post a comment.