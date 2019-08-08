Comments
WHITE HALL, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Fire Marshals are investigating after a vacant single-story family home caught fire in Harford County early Wednesday morning.
A passerby noticed the inside of the home at 5139 Jolly Acres Road had caught fire at around 3:28 a.m. Wednesday morning.
30 firefighters from the Norrisville Fire Company responded, and it took around 30 minutes to control, fire marshals said.
The estimated loss from the fire was $135,000.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There was no smoke alarm present, according to the report.
