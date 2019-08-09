Filed Under:Local TV, Missing child, Missing Teen, Somerset County, Talkers

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are hoping the public can help them find missing 15-year-old Ashanti Ta’Karra Hitch.

Ashanti was reported missing around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 when she was unable to be located in Somerset County.

Ashanti was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, black leggings, silver sandals, and a black satin cap. Ashanti is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and approximately 274 pounds.

Anyone who believes they have information pertaining to the whereabouts of Ashanti Hitch, or comes into contact with her, is asked to contact the Maryland State Police – Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700.

