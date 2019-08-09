Comments
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County arrested and charged two men in connection with the fatal shooting of Derrick Laurence Towe-Williams on Shenton Road Sunday morning.
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County arrested and charged two men in connection with the fatal shooting of Derrick Laurence Towe-Williams on Shenton Road Sunday morning.
The shooting was the result of an apparent drug transaction, police said.
Man Killed In Randallstown Shooting
Cory Dwayne Fennel, 21, of the 4800 block of Truesdale Avenue and Markus Haggins, 26, of the 2800 block of Forest Glen Road are both being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center following bail review hearings Friday.
Police responded to the 3900 block of Shenton Road around 11:19 a.m. for an assault call. There they found Towe-Williams dead.
You must log in to post a comment.