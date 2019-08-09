BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two more teenagers were arrested and charged in a brutal attack of a Baltimore Police Department civilian employee.
A 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were charged with robbery and assault of the 59-year-old BPD forensic technician Tuesday. At the time of their arrest, they were inside the victim’s car.
Another 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged on July 30th in the case.
RELATED STORIES:
‘Extremely Shocking’: Brazen Attacks Caught On Camera Around Baltimore, Reward Being Offered
Baltimore Police Department Civilian Employee Robbed Just Days After Deputy Commissioner
15-Year-Old Arrested In BPD Civilian Employee’s Brutal Beating, Robbery
‘Extremely Shocking’: Brazen Attacks Caught On Camera Around Baltimore, Reward Being Offered
He was attacked in the unit block of Albemarle Street on July 24.
The group of teens, who were on scooters, attacked the man, before taking his things and fleeing in the victim’s car.
They teens were found in the 400 block of Wellesley Street. Both suspects were transported to the juvenile booking facility.
You must log in to post a comment.