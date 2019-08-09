BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An intense search continues Friday for the gunman and the getaway driver in the shooting of a Baltimore Police sergeant Thursday afternoon.
Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington is in surgery Friday after he was on life support Thursday in the ICU. Carrington was shot multiple times in the 5600 block of Summerfield Avenue around 3:24 p.m.
WHAT WE KNOW:
- Baltimore Police sergeant shot multiple time during the robbery.
- He was identified as Sgt. Issac Carrington, a 22-year veteran of the force.
- He was shot outside his home in northeast Baltimore.
- He’s in the ICU on life support.
- There’s an intense search for two suspects — the gunman and the getaway driver.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said that an initial investigation revealed that the 43-year-old Carrington was standing in front of his lawn, speaking with a neighbor, when an unknown vehicle believed to be an Acura, pulled onto the street.
That’s when a masked suspect tried to rob them and Carrington was shot. Carrington was rushed to Shock Trauma where he remains in the ICU.
Police are actively searching for suspects in the case. They spent Thursday collecting evidence from the scene and are interviewing witnesses.
Carrington is a 22-year veteran on the force. He is a husband and father of three.
