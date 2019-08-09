Comments
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A child in Baltimore County is suffering from life-threatening injuries after she was located in a pond Friday afternoon.
Officials said the child was located in a pond to the rear of 1799 Merritt Blvd.
UPDATE #bcofd DROWNING//#dundalk// The child was located in a pond to the rear of 1799 Merritt Blvd// Injuries are life-threatening and the child was transported by EMS. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. DT1654 ^TF
The child was taken to an area hospital by EMS.
