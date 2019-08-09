Comments
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Crews worked to extinguish a fire along the CSX Railroad Bridge, crossing the Susquehanna River Friday afternoon.
The Susquehanna Hose Co. arrived on the scene and worked to put out the fire.
Officials had crews in a rescue boat and on land working the fire.
#SHCo crews have been working to extinguish a fire along the CSX Railroad Bridge, crossing the Susquehanna River. Pictured is Fire-Rescue Boat 5 flowing two master streams, while land based crews make their way down the tracks. All rail traffic has been stopped in the area. #HdG pic.twitter.com/KS4DsFWyJz
— Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) August 9, 2019
All traffic was stopped in the area.
