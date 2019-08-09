Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Susquehanna Hose Co., Talkers

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Crews worked to extinguish a fire along the CSX Railroad Bridge, crossing the Susquehanna River Friday afternoon.

The Susquehanna Hose Co. arrived on the scene and worked to put out the fire.

Officials had crews in a rescue boat and on land working the fire.

All traffic was stopped in the area.

Comments