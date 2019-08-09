BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore Police Officer was sentenced to federal prison Friday after he pled guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol and misconduct in office.

Aaron Heilman was sentenced to one year in prison, fully suspended, with one year of probation and 50 hours of community service.

On Oct. 2, 2018, at around 1:09 p.m., a street surveillance camera captured Officer Heilman’s patrol car drive up and park in the 700 block of Washington Blvd.

At around 1:30 p.m., two citizens working nearby noticed the car had been sitting for a while with its top lights flashing.

When they went to investigate the matter, they saw a uniformed officer slumped over while appearing to be asleep behind the steering wheel.

The witnesses reported they became alarmed when they tried to wake the officer with no success.

Eventually, the officer regained consciousness and rolled down his window to assure the witnesses that he was fine. One witness reported that he detected the scent of alcohol coming from inside the car.

After the civilians walked away, Heilman fell back asleep. A Baltimore Police Sergeant was dispatched to investigate the officer, who, at the time, was working overtime.

One of the civilians on the scene gestured that the officer had been drinking.

The Sergeant concluded after an investigation that the effects of alcohol were apparent from the officer’s breath, walk, speech and eyes.

Police transported Heilman to the district office where he voluntarily agreed to take a breathalyzer test. The test found his BAC was 0.22 which is almost three times over Maryland’s legal limit.

Police later searched Heilman’s car and located one empty bottle of wine inside.