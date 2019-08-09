PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Federal authorities are actively searching for a suspect who fled from them Friday morning in Prince George’s County. He was naked at the time.

Police are searching for 18-year-old Duron Hudson.

He is wanted for first-degree murder in Washington D.C.

He fled from a home in the 1900 block of Belle Haven.

Police don’t know if he’s since found clothes to wear.

Police asked people to shelter in place in Barlowe Road between Dutch Village Dr & Village Green Drive.

As of 1:45 p.m., the shelter in place was lifted.

They are still searching for Huron.