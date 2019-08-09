PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Federal authorities are actively searching for a suspect who fled from them Friday morning in Prince George’s County. He was naked at the time.
Police are searching for 18-year-old Duron Hudson.
He is wanted for first-degree murder in Washington D.C.
He fled from a home in the 1900 block of Belle Haven.
Police don’t know if he’s since found clothes to wear.
This is the suspect who fled federal authorities today from a home in the 1900 block of Belle Haven. He is 18 yo Duron Hudson. He is wanted for 1st degree murder while armed out of Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/Wwiq79LUKC
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 9, 2019
Police asked people to shelter in place in Barlowe Road between Dutch Village Dr & Village Green Drive.
Updated locations to shelter in place: Barlowe Road between Dutch Village Dr & Village Green Drive. https://t.co/orqbCdK3cC
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 9, 2019
As of 1:45 p.m., the shelter in place was lifted.
The shelter in place is lifted at 1:45 pm. https://t.co/orqbCdK3cC
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 9, 2019
They are still searching for Huron.
MPD's Homicide Branch seeks the public's assistance in locating Duron Hudson,18, who is wanted in the fatal shooting of George Hendrix. Hudson is described as 5’8” tall, 145 lbs, w/brown eyes & black hair.
Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/DbHJayAa3M
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 9, 2019
