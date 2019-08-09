BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large police response in southwest Baltimore Friday as the search intensifies for the suspects in the shooting of a Baltimore police sergeant.
Sources tell WJZ the police activity is related to the shooting of Sgt. Isaac Carrington outside of his home Thursday. Police are at Annapolis Road and Park Drive.
Carrington is in surgery Friday after he was shot multiple times in the 5600 block of Summerfield Avenue around 3:24 p.m. Thursday. Carrington was on life support in the ICU Thursday after he was rushed to the Shock Trauma.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said that an initial investigation revealed that the 43-year-old Carrington was standing in front of his lawn, speaking with a neighbor, when an unknown vehicle believed to be an Acura, pulled onto the street.
A masked suspect came out of the car demanded his property, but when Carrington fled, the suspect chased him and shot him, police said. The suspect then fled with the help of a getaway driver.
That blue Acura was spotted in the area of the police activity.
Carrington is currently in surgery at Shock Trauma where he was on life support in the ICU Thursday following the shooting.
