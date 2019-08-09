  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Glen Burnie, Local TV, Ollie's, Talkers, Upskirting

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are looking for a man who allegedly took pictures up a woman’s skirt while she was shopping at the Ollie’s in Glen Burnie.

According to police, the incident happened on Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at 6711 Ritchie Highway.

The victim confronted the man and he fled the scene.

Detectives are hoping someone can help them identify the man pictured.

A suspect caught on cam upskirting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Comments