GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are looking for a man who allegedly took pictures up a woman’s skirt while she was shopping at the Ollie’s in Glen Burnie.
According to police, the incident happened on Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at 6711 Ritchie Highway.
The victim confronted the man and he fled the scene.
Detectives are hoping someone can help them identify the man pictured.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.
