BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Royal Farms Arena and Live Nation in conjunction with Mayor Jack Young announced a portion of the proceeds from the Mary J. Blige & Nas concert will be donated to the Liberty Rec and Tech Center in Baltimore.
The donation plans to directly support a variety of music programs at the center.
Liberty Rec and Tech Center’s mission is to provide and wrap around services that include academic enrichment and personal support to children, their families, and the community.
The concert is scheduled Aug. 29, at Royal Farms Arena.
