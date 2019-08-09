  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Jack Young, Liberty Rec and Tech Center, Local TV, Mary J. Blige, Royal Farms Arena, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Royal Farms Arena and Live Nation in conjunction with Mayor Jack Young announced a portion of the proceeds from the Mary J. Blige & Nas concert will be donated to the Liberty Rec and Tech Center in Baltimore.

The donation plans to directly support a variety of music programs at the center.

Liberty Rec and Tech Center’s mission is to provide and wrap around services that include academic enrichment and personal support to children, their families, and the community.

The concert is scheduled Aug. 29, at Royal Farms Arena.

 

Comments