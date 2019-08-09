BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It feels good to finally say it, football is back!

Although it is only the preseason, the Ravens came away with a dominant 29-0 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here are the three things that you need to know from the game:

Trace McSorley Looked Like A Rookie:

Lamar Jackson didn’t see much playing time, as expected, it is only the first week of the preseason. With that being the case, the team got a look at its sixth-round draft pick, quarterback Trace McSorley. McSorley looked, well, like a rookie in his NFL debut. He went just 9-of-22 pass attempts and threw an interception. It makes you wonder, if RGIII is back healthy by the start of the regular season, will McSorely have a spot on the team? After all, the Ravens don’t typically carry three quarterbacks.

Miles Boykin Could Live Up To All The Hype:

Boykin has been getting a lot of praise during training camp. He was taken out of Notre Dame in the third round with the 93rd pick. In Thursday’s game against Jacksonville, Boykin had four receptions for 39 yards. He was targeted nine times. If the Ravens incorporate Boykin into the offense propery, he could be a dangerous weapon for Jackson this year.

Defense Dominated:

It’s still early, and it’s only the preseason, but the Ravens defense dominated the entire game against the Jaguars. The team held Jacksonville to just 112 yards of total offense and shut down the passing game. Jacksonville had just 44 yards through the air. This season will be the first time in team history that neither Terrell Suggs nor Ray Lewis are on the active roster. However, that doesn’t mean the defense won’t be just as strong as it has in the past.

The Ravens will continue their preseason at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 15, with a matchup against the Green Bay Packers.