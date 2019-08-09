



Two men were taken into custody Friday afternoon after police saw them in a vehicle that looked like the suspect vehicle in the shooting of a Baltimore police sergeant.

The arrests come after a large amount of police responded to a southwest Baltimore neighborhood as the search intensified for the suspects in the shooting of a Sgt. Issac Carrington, a 22-year-veteran of the force.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Baltimore Police sergeant shot multiple time during an alleged robbery.

He was identified as Sgt. Issac Carrington, a 22-year veteran of the force.

He was shot outside his home in northeast Baltimore.

He’s is in critical condition following surgery Friday.

Two men were arrested after a manhunt in SW Baltimore Friday. No confirmation if they are official suspects in the case.

Sources told WJZ the police activity at Annapolis Road and Park Drive was related to the Carrington’s shooting.

City police wouldn’t officially confirm that the two people arrested were definitely suspected in the sergeant’s shooting. In a statement, they said.

“Earlier today, at approximately 11:15am, a Southern District officer was on patrol when they observed a vehicle that looked similar to the suspect vehicle from yesterday. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over. A short time later, we located the vehicle in SW Baltimore County. Two individuals were taken into custody. At this time we are not able to confirm if this is the vehicle or suspects involved in the shooting from yesterday in NE Baltimore. Detectives are responding to the location in Baltimore County to continue their investigation.”

An eyewitness told WJZ he saw Baltimore County police officers respond first, then Baltimore city officers with K9 units descend on the neighborhood.

Carrington was in surgery Friday after he was shot multiple times in the 5600 block of Summerfield Avenue around 3:24 p.m. Thursday. Carrington was on life support in the ICU Thursday after he was rushed to the Shock Trauma.

President Mancuso is currently at Shock Trauma and reports that Sgt. Carrington remains in stable condition. Thank you for your overwhelming concern and we ask that you continue to pray for our Brother! — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) August 9, 2019

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said that an initial investigation revealed that the 43-year-old Carrington was standing in front of his lawn, speaking with a neighbor, when an unknown vehicle believed to be an Acura, pulled onto the street.

A masked suspect came out of the car demanded his property, but when Carrington fled, the suspect chased him and shot him, police said. The suspect then fled with the help of a getaway driver.

That blue Acura was spotted in the area of the police activity.

