SYKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an alleged armed robbery of a Walmart in Sykesville.
Police were called to the Walmart Super Center on Ridge Road around 7:08 a.m. Friday for a report of a robbery that had just occurred.
An initial investigation showed that a black male, with a thin build and graying beard, walked up to a register, reportedly displayed a handgun, and demanded money.
The employee complied, and the suspect exited the store and fled the area. He is believed to have left the area in a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala sedan.
The suspect was last seen wearing a dark blue automotive mechanic uniform, a dark blue baseball hat, and sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.
