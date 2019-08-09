  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Crime, Local TV, Robbery, Talkers

SYKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an alleged armed robbery of a Walmart in Sykesville.

Police were called to the Walmart Super Center on Ridge Road around 7:08 a.m. Friday for a report of a robbery that had just occurred.

An initial investigation showed that a black male, with a thin build and graying beard, walked up to a register, reportedly displayed a handgun, and demanded money.

The employee complied, and the suspect exited the store and fled the area. He is believed to have left the area in a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala sedan.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark blue automotive mechanic uniform, a dark blue baseball hat, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

