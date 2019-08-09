  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Looking to sample the best coffee around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top coffee hot spots in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Van Gough Cafe

PHOTO: INSIA Z./YELP

Topping the list is Van Gough Cafe. Located at 300 S. Ann St. in Upper Fells Point, the cafe, which serves breakfast and brunch, is the highest-rated coffee spot in Baltimore, boasting four stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp.

2. Water For Chocolate

PHOTO: SARAH T./YELP

Also in Upper Fells Point is Water for Chocolate, situated at 1841 E. Lombard St. With 4.5 stars out of 757 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Pitango Gelato

PHOTO: MICCO R./YELP

Fells Point’s Pitango Gelato, located at 802 S. Broadway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot 4.5 stars out of 646 reviews.

4. Jack and Zach’s

PHOTO: BRIAN R./YELP

Jack and Zach’s, a New American breakfast and brunch spot located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 257 Yelp reviews. Head over to 333 N. Charles St. to see for yourself.

5. Teavolve Café & Lounge

PHOTO: AMAYI G./YELP

Finally, there’s Teavolve Café & Lounge, a Fells Point favorite with four stars out of 767 reviews. Stop by 1401 Aliceanna St. to hit up the lounge and breakfast and brunch spot.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

