



Witnesses recall hearing gunfire Thursday afternoon near Sergeant Isaac Carrington’s home, but they thought it was firecrackers.

Leroy House said he was visiting his brother when a sound cut through the air.

“We were in the backyard doing yard work, and thought it was firecrackers,” House said.

As his brother ran to help the man on the ground, they told responding officers the victim was Sergeant Carrington, a 22-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department.

“He was just holding him, telling him to stay calm,” House said.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Baltimore Police sergeant shot multiple time during an alleged robbery.

He was identified as Sgt. Issac Carrington, a 22-year veteran of the force.

He was shot outside his home in northeast Baltimore.

He’s is in critical condition following surgery Friday.

Two men were arrested after a manhunt in SW Baltimore Friday. No confirmation if they are official suspects in the case.

Up the street, a long-time friend of Carrington said it’s hard to comprehend.

“He’s so friendly, he speaks to everybody,” Garland Fields, a 15-year friend of Carrington’s, said. “An all-around good guy.”

Fields said he sends nothing but prayers to the friend he lovingly calls “Ike.” He said the suspects need to realize the damage they have caused.

Fields also said he was grateful there were no children around, but his heart goes out to the little boy who witnessed the shooting from a window nearby.

Carrington is still in Shock Trauma in the ICU.