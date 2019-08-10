



Police are investigating multiple shootings across Baltimore that left multiple people injured late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The first incident happened on Friday night around 11:18 p.m. in southwest Baltimore when a citizen flagged down an officer and said someone was shooting a gun in the area of Mount Holly Street and Cranston Ave.

Officers began searching the area for the gunmen as well as potential witnesses and victims. A short time later, a 34-year-old man walked into an area hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Investigators learned that the victim was shot during a robbery attempt in the 600 block of Mount Holly Street.

Around midnight in east Baltimore, police were called to an area hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment.

Officers arrived at the hospital and found a 32-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to both shoulders.

Investigators learned that the victim was shot in the 1400 block of East Preston Street.

In south Baltimore, police were called to the 2500 block of Terra Firma Road around 1 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 37-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A 15-year-old boy was also shot during a triple shooting in southwest Baltimore on Friday night, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Southern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2499.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.