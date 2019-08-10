



Looking to try the best dive bars in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable dive bars in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Mount Royal Tavern

PHOTO: RUNAWAY B./YELP

Topping the list is Mount Royal Tavern. Located at 1204 W. Mount Royal Ave. in Midtown, the dive bar is the highest-rated low-priced dive bar in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp.

Esquire magazine named this spot one of the 18 best bars in America. On the drink list, look for a shot of Pikesville Rye Whiskey.

2. Cat’s Eye Pub

PHOTO: TESSA S./YELP

Next up is Fells Point’s Cat’s Eye Pub, situated at 1730 Thames St. With four stars out of 103 reviews on Yelp, the dive bar, pub and music venue has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

This spot, which has been open for more than four decades, features jazz, blues, roots and rock music, according to Garden & Gun Magazine. Expect to find a selection of 32 draught brews.

3. The Crown

PHOTO: MARY P./YELP

The Crown, a dive bar and Korean and Asian fusion spot in Charles North, is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 38 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1910 N. Charles St. to see for yourself.

This spot was named the best nightlife venue by the Baltimore City Paper. Look for bites like teriyaki, barbecue or Korean-style chicken wings.

