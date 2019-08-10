  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington is in critical but stable condition after he was shot Thursday afternoon outside of his home.

The Baltimore City FOP tweeted Saturday that Sergeant Carrington has been responding to medical staff requests to squeeze their hands.

Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington went into surgery Friday after he was on life support Thursday in the ICU. Carrington was shot multiple times in the 5600 block of Summerfield Avenue around 3:24 p.m.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said that an initial investigation revealed that the 43-year-old Carrington was standing in front of his lawn, speaking with a neighbor, when an unknown vehicle believed to be an Acura, pulled onto the street.

Police are actively searching for suspects in the case. They spent Thursday collecting evidence from the scene and are interviewing witnesses.

No arrests have yet been made in connection to this case.

