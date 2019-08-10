



The search for suspects in the shooting Thursday of Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington continued Saturday with the pursuit of a vehicle similar to the one described by witnesses at the scene.

This is the second vehicle stopped by police in this investigation in which arrests were made, but so far, no connection has been made to this case.

The pursuit started on Bel Air Road in northeast Baltimore when police spotted a blue Acura similar to the description of the car used by suspects in Thursday’s shooting of Sergeant Carrington in an attempted robbery.

The chase continued into the county, where police say a gun was tossed out of the car window at Bel Air and Overlea Road.

The vehicle was stopped at Plantagenet Circle just off 7 Courts Drive.

Friday, police stopped another car matching the vehicle description on Annapolis Road in Landsdowne.

So far, no connections have been made to the Sergeant’s shooting.

“It’s actually in my neighborhood,” Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott said. “An officer who I know and whose family I know.”

Scott knows Sergeant Carrington as “Ike.”

The Sergeant was talking to his neighbor in his front yard when an Acura drove down the block and a gunman wearing a mask jumped out demanding valuables.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Sergeant Carrington ran and the gunman shot him several times.

“We have to hunt down the individuals who are doing these shootings and robberies and any other shooting and robbery in the City of Baltimore,” Scott said. “We just hope and pray that Ike continues to fight and that he comes out of this on top, but we have to be better as a city as we work together with this disease of gun violence.”

Sergeant Carrington is listed in critical but stable condition. A $19,000 reward has been collected for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the robbers.